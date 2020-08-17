Livescore Match Center
17/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Inter
1 : 0
Shakhtar Donetsk
1st Half
- 34:10
19'
Lautaro Martinez
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
1
8
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement