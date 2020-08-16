Livescore Match Center
16/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Sevilla
2 : 1
Manchester United
2nd Half
- 84:28
0 - 1
Bruno Fernandes (pen)
9'
Brandon Williams
17'
21'
Diego Carlos
26'
Suso
1 - 1
Marcus Rashford
67'
78'
Luuk De Jong
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
5
3
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
4
17
Cross Attacks
7
12
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
1
9
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
7
3
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
