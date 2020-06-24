Livescore Match Center
24/06/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Wolves
1 : 0
Bournemouth
Finished
27'
Romain Saiss
David Brooks
34'
Steve Cook
36'
Callum Wilson
39'
41'
Ruben Neves
60'
Raul Jimenez
1 - 0
87'
Joao Moutinho
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
4
8
Counter Attacks
0
20
Cross Attacks
16
11
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
10
2
Offsides
2
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
8
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
4
Substitutions
5
20
Throwins
26
3
Medical Treatment
4
3
Yellow Cards
3
