20/07/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Wolves
0 : 0
Crystal Palace
1st Half
- 34:20
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
5
0
Yellow Cards
0
