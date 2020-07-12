Livescore Match Center
12/07/20
14:00
England:
Premier League
Wolves
2 : 0
Everton
2nd Half
- 49:45
Lucas Digne
20'
45'+3
Raul Jimenez (pen)
1 - 0
47'
Leander Dendoncker
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
2
6
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
0
5
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
12
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
