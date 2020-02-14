Livescore Match Center
14/02/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Wolves
0 : 0
Leicester
Finished
James Maddison
36'
45'
Ruben Neves
Hamza Choudhury
51'
55'
Leander Dendoncker
Hamza Choudhury
76'
Ben Chilwell
88'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
3
7
Corner Kicks
0
5
Counter Attacks
3
33
Cross Attacks
16
13
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
9
2
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
1
4
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
34
Throwins
20
9
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
3
