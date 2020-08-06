Livescore Match Center
06/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
*
Wolves
1 : 0
Olympiakos Piraeus
Half Time
First Leg. 1-1 agg. 2-1
8'
Raul Jimenez (pen)
1 - 0
38'
Joao Moutinho
Konstantinos Tsimikas
45'
Ousseynou Ba
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
3
8
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
2
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
