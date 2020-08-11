Livescore Match Center
11/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Wolves
0 : 0
Sevilla
2nd Half
- 65:02
Diego Carlos
12'
13'
Raul Jimenez (Missed Penalty)
49'
Romain Saiss
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
5
0
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
29
5
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
14
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement