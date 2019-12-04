Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
22:30
England:
Premier League
Wolves
1 : 0
West Ham
1st Half
- 24:05
21'
Leander Dendoncker
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
6
1
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
