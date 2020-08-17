Livescore Match Center
17/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Wuhan Zall
0 : 0
Chongqing Lifan
1st Half
- 24:59
24'
Zhiwei Song
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
0
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement