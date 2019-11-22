Livescore Match Center
22/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Wuhan Zall
1 : 0
Guangzhou R&F
1st Half
- 21:36
2'
Yun Liu
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
