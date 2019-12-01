Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Wuhan Zall
1 : 2
Hebei Zhongji
Finished
0 - 1
Qiuming Wang
17'
27'
Feiya Chang
1 - 1
33'
Aoshuang Nie
Yu Zhang
50'
1 - 2
Qiule Giong
84'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
18
10
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
30
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
1
