08/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Wuhan Zall
0 : 0
Henan Jianye
2nd Half
- 61:10
26'
Stephane M'bia
Abduwal Ablet
38'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
12
8
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
13
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
