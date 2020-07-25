Livescore Match Center
25/07/20
15:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Wuhan Zall
0 : 0
Qingdao Huanghai
1st Half
- 07:21
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
0
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement