28/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Wuhan Zall
1 : 1
Shanghai SIPG
Finished
4'
Yun Liu
1 - 0
1 - 1
Marko Arnautovic
23'
77'
Yi Liu
Binbin Chen
84'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
4
3
Corner Kicks
7
4
Counter Attacks
3
4
Cross Attacks
27
9
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
9
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
9
2
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
25
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
