01/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Wuhan Zall
2 : 0
Shenzhen Ruby FC
Finished
Qiang Jin
28'
42'
Leo Baptistao
1 - 0
Harold Preciado (Missed Penalty)
53'
71'
Yi Liu
Wei Qiao
85'
90'+5
Tian Ming
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
21
10
Fouls
19
20
Free Kicks
12
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
10
Throwins
14
5
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
