07/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Wuhan Zall
2 : 1
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
2nd Half
- 60:44
15'
Jean Kouassi
1 - 0
37'
Jean Kouassi (pen)
2 - 0
45'
Jinghang Hu
2 - 1
Muriqui (pen)
45'+1
Chengjian Liao
49'
59'
Yi Liu
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
13
7
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
3
7
Throwins
8
4
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
1
