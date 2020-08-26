Livescore Match Center
26/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Wuhan Zall
0 : 1
Tianjin Teda
1st Half
- 15:51
0 - 1
Johnathan
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
7
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement