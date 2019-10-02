Livescore Match Center
02/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
Zenit Saint Petersburg
3 : 1
Benfica
Finished
22'
Artem Dzyuba
1 - 0
44'
Yaroslav Rakitskiy
70'
Ruben Dias (Own Goal)
2 - 0
78'
Sardar Azmoun
3 - 0
3 - 1
Raul De Tomas
85'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
9
0
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
35
11
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
13
3
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
10
2
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
4
8
Shots off Goal
6
6
Shots on Goal
7
3
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
21
12
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019