27/11/19
20:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
Zenit Saint Petersburg
0 : 0
Lyon
1st Half
- 08:09
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
