05/11/19
20:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
Zenit Saint Petersburg
0 : 2
RB Leipzig
2nd Half
- 63:07
6'
Aleksandr Yerokhin
0 - 1
Diego Demme
45'+5
0 - 2
Marcel Sabitzer
63'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
5
3
Corner Kicks
3
5
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
20
5
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
8
1
Substitutions
2
9
Throwins
25
3
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
