|28/09/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Zenit St Petersburg
|2 : 0
|Real Sociedad
|1st Half - 32:13
|Venue: Petrovsky. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 21,405. MATCH SUMMARY : Zenit have won their last 7 #UCL and #UEL GROUP stage games. Real Sociedad have lost 4 of their last 5 European away matches. Only Spanish side to beat Zenit at home were Real Madrid: 2-1, #UCL 2008. Referee : Andre Marriner (ENG).
Assistant referees : Stephen Child (ENG) & Harry Lennard (ENG).
Fourth official : Constantine Hatzid