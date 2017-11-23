|23/11/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Zenit Saint Petersburg
|1 : 0
|Vardar Skopje
|1st Half - 38:58
|Missed penalty for ZENIT SAINT PETERSBURG at 27th min. by DZYUBA ARTEM.
Venue: Petrovsky.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 21,405.
Referee : Bart Vertenten (BEL).
Assistant referees : Rien Vanyzere (BEL) & Thibaud Nijssen (BEL).
Fourth official : Yves De Neve (BEL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Zenit beat Vardar 5-0 in Skopje on matchday 1. Zenit are through; with 5 goals, Kokorin is joint GROUP stage top scorer. Vardar cannot reach round of 32, and have conceded 17 in four GROUP L games.