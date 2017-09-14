|14/09/17
|21:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Zorya Luhansk
|0 : 0
|Ostersunds FK
|2nd Half - 45:00
|Venue: Arena Lviv. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 34,915. MATCH SUMMARY : Zorya failed to win a home game in last season GROUP stage (D2 L1).
Östersund eliminated both Galatasaray & PAOK to reach GROUP stage. No Swedish club side has won a UEFA game in Ukraine: D2 L3. Referee : Stephan Klossner (SUI).
Assistant referees : Remy Zgraggen (SUI) & Marco Zürcher (SUI).
Fourth official : Jan Kobeli (SUI).