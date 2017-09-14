|14/09/17
|21:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Zulte-Waregem
|1 : 3
|OGC Nice
|2nd Half - 45:00
|Venue: Regenboogstadion. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 9,540. MATCH SUMMARY : Zulte are without a win in their last 7 home games with French clubs (D4 L3).
Zulte Waregem have won only 1 of their last 9 European home games (W1 D2 L9).
Nice are without a win in 3 UEFA away games. Referee : Ali Palabıyık (TUR).
Assistant referees : Cem Satman (TUR) & Serkan Olguncan (TUR).
Fourth official : Kere