Livescore Match Center
01/09/19
17:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Aalborg
1 : 0
FC Copenhagen
Half Time
18'
Kasper Kusk
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
4
Counter Attacks
3
24
Cross Attacks
13
6
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
