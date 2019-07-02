02/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Angola
0 : 1
Mali
Half Time
29'
Bruno Gaspar
0 - 1
Amadou Haidara
37'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
10
12
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
