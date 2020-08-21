Livescore Match Center
21/08/20
18:15
Romania:
Liga I
Arges Pitesti
0 : 2
FC Botosani
2nd Half
- 56:23
0 - 1
George Cimpanu
9'
0 - 2
Andrei Chindris
47'
George Cimpanu
51'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
11
13
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
2
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement