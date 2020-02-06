Livescore Match Center
06/02/20
22:00
Spain:
Copa Del Rey
Athletic Club
0 : 0
Barcelona
2nd Half
- 56:21
Nelson Semedo
6'
Lionel Messi
39'
Jordi Alba
40'
44'
Yeray Alvarez
53'
Mikel Vesga
Frenkie De Jong
57'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
3
10
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
3
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
4
