08/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
*
Barcelona
1 : 0
Napoli
1st Half
- 17:23
First Leg. 1-1 agg. 2-1
10'
Clement Lenglet
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
0
3
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
3
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
