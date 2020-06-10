Livescore Match Center
10/06/20
21:45
Germany:
DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich
1 : 1
Eintracht Frankfurt
2nd Half
- 71:22
14'
Ivan Perisic
1 - 0
44'
Ivan Perisic
1 - 1
Danny Da Costa
69'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
1
4
Counter Attacks
0
33
Cross Attacks
15
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
2
17
Throwins
12
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
