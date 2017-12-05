|05/12/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Bayern Munich
|1 : 0
|Paris Saint Germain
|1st Half - 17:38
|Venue: Allianz Arena.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 75,000.
Referee : Cüneyt Cakır (TUR).
Assistant referees : Bahattin Duran (TUR) & Tarik Ongun (TUR).
Fourth official : Mustafa Eyisoy (TUR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Paris SG & Bayern both through, Bayern must win by 4 goal margin to go top. Paris beat Bayern 3-0 in France on matchday 2. Bayern have won their last 2 home games v Paris: 5-1 and 2-0.