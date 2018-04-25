|25/04/18
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Semi Finals
|Bayern Munich
|1 : 2
|Real Madrid
|2nd Half - 63:56
|First leg.
Venue: Allianz Arena.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 75,000.
Referee : Bjorn Kuipers (NED).
Assistant referees : Sander van Roekel (NED) & Erwin Zeinstra (NED).
Fourth official : Charles Schaap (NED).
MATCH SUMMARY : 25th meeting: most played UEFA competition tie. Madrid beat Bayern in 2016/17 quarterfinals. Madrid eyeing 3rd straight #UCL trophy. Heynckes has never failed to reach #UCL final.