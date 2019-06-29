29/06/19
23:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Benin
0 : 0
Guinea-Bissau
1st Half
- 24:48
Nanu
10'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
2
5
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019