22/06/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Bolivia
0 : 1
Venezuela
1st Half
- 40:33
0 - 1
Darwin Machis
2'
6'
Leonel Justiniano
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
