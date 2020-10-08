Livescore Match Center
08/10/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Playoff Round
Bulgaria
1 : 3
Hungary
Finished
0 - 1
Willi Orban
17'
0 - 2
Zsolt Kalmar
47'
Adam Lang
55'
0 - 3
Nemanja Nikolic
75'
Daniel Gazdag
88'
89'
Georgi Yomov
1 - 3
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
1
8
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
1
29
Cross Attacks
13
12
Fouls
17
19
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
3
6
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
2
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
4
4
Substitutions
5
27
Throwins
22
10
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
