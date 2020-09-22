Livescore Match Center
22/09/20
14:35
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Chongqing Lifan
1 : 0
Wuhan Zall
1st Half
- 17:22
15'
Marcelo Cirino
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
3
5
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement