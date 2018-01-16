16/01/18
22:00
France: Ligue 2
Clermont Foot
3 : 0
Valenciennes
Finished
Venue: Stade Gabriel Montpied.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 11,980.
Distance: 625km.
Sidelined Players: VALENCIENNES - CISS SALIOU (Injured).
19'
Dugimont Remy
1 - 0
46'
Dugimont Remy
2 - 0
Aloe Baptiste
Tahrat Mehdi 57'
62'
Lage Mathias
Diaye Alassane
Roudet Sebastian
Nangis Lenny 68'
Guezoui Medhy
Mauricio Tony 75'
77'
Centonze Fabien
Phojo Jerome
82'
Lopy Joseph
Honorat Franck
82'
Pereira Lage Mathias
3 - 0
