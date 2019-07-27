27/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Dalian Aerbin
1 : 0
Shandong Luneng
1st Half
- 24:07
Lin Dai
15'
20'
Emmanuel Boateng
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
6
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
