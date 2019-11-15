Livescore Match Center
15/11/19
22:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Denmark
1 : 0
Gibraltar
1st Half
- 14:55
12'
Robert Skov
1 - 0
Jayce Olivero
14'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
85%
Ball Possession
15%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
0
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
