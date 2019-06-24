25/06/19
02:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Ecuador
0 : 1
Japan
1st Half
- 19:22
0 - 1
Shoya Nakajima
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
0
3
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
