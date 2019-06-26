26/06/19
23:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Egypt
2 : 0
Congo DR
2nd Half
- 48:09
25'
Ahmed El Mohamady
1 - 0
Merveille Bokadi
30'
43'
Mohamed Salah
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
6
Counter Attacks
2
8
Cross Attacks
10
8
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
15
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
