Livescore Match Center
06/06/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
0 : 1
FSV Mainz 05
Half Time
Danny Latza
41'
0 - 1
Moussa Niakhate
43'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
13
8
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
2
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
6
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement