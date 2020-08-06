Livescore Match Center
06/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
*
FC Basel 1893
0 : 0
Eintracht Frankfurt
2nd Half
- 47:25
First Leg. 3-0 agg. 3-0
25'
Eray Cumart
Dominik Kohr
33'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
3
9
Cross Attacks
15
10
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
2
11
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
