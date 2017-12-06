|06/12/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|FC Porto
|5 : 2
|Monaco
|Finished
|Venue: Estadio Dragao.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 50,035.
Referee : Jonas Eriksson (SWE).
Assistant referees : Mathias Klasenius (SWE) & Daniel Warnmark (SWE).
Fourth official : Mehmet Culum (SWE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Porto are through if they win, or if they finish level on points with Leipzig. Monaco will finish 4th, at worst Porto will get a #UEL place. Porto have won both of their previous meetings with Monaco 3-0.