30/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Final
Spain U21
1 : 0
Germany U21
1st Half
- 19:32
7'
Fabian
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
0
1
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
