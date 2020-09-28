Livescore Match Center
28/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Hebei Zhongji
2 : 0
Qingdao Huanghai
1st Half
- 39:19
Zhexiang Ruan
7'
11'
Marcao
1 - 0
25'
Huaze Gao
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
6
4
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
