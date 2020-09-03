Livescore Match Center
03/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Henan Jianye
0 : 2
Dalian Aerbin
1st Half
- 44:08
0 - 1
Jose Salomon Rondon
2'
0 - 2
Marek Hamsik
32'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
