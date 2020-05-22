Livescore Match Center
22/05/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin
1 : 0
Union Berlin
2nd Half
- 50:52
Michael Parensen
9'
43'
Dodi Lukebakio
51'
Vedad Ibisevic
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
14
9
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
1
