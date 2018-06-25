|25/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Iran
|0 : 0
|Portugal
|1st Half - 14:43
|Venue: Mordovia Arena, Saransk.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 44,442. This is Iran & Portugal 2nd World Cup encounter. In 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo 1st World Cup goal, & 1 from Deco, earned Portugal a 2-0 win. Portugal have won 3 of their 4 World Cup games against Asian opposition, losing against host nation S. Korea in 2002. Iran have never won their final World Cup GROUP stage game (D1, L3), scoring 3 & conceding 10 in those matches. The defeat to Spain was a first in 24 competitive matches overall.